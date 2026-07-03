Seafood restaurant sets sights on Cotswold space

CHARLOTTE — A boutique seafood concept has set its sights on Cotswold.

A sign for The Belly of the Whale has gone up at 4422 Colwick Road. The roughly 2,700-square-foot space has been vacant since November 2025, when Pizza Peel closed after a 17-year run.

“We are a boutique seafood restaurant in Charlotte dedicated almost exclusively to the waters of North Carolina’s Atlantic coast. Our dining room is intimate, refined, and deeply personal,” the restaurant wrote in a LinkedIn post seeking a maître d or front-of-house manager for that venture.

Read the full story on CBJ’s website here.

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