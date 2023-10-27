Charlotte Douglas Airport to increase parking rates

CHARLOTTE — Parking rates are set to increase at Charlotte Douglas International.

The airport announced on Friday that rate changes will kick in on Nov. 6 due to local passenger growth and the significant investment in the passenger parking program, including the expansion of parking facilities.

Local passenger numbers have increased by 30% since this spring, according to the airport.

Valet rates will go from $35 to $45, hourly deck rates will go from $6 an hour to $8. Another notable parking rate that will be increasing will be daily decks, which will go from $12 to $20 and long-term decks 1 and 2 will go from $10 to $12.

The last price increase at the airport came in July 2021. Charlotte Douglas officials say the increases are in line with other major airports.

According to CLT’s financial report, parking fees are the airport’s biggest source of revenue.

