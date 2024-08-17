American Airlines makes adjustments for Hurricane Ernesto

CHARLOTTE — American Airlines is letting passengers whose travel plans are being affected by Hurricane Ernesto to rebook without change fees.

They can reschedule on aa.com or call Reservations at 800-433-7300.

American Airlines will operate 10 regularly scheduled flights at Bermuda (BDA) on Friday (five arrivals and five departures).

Also on Friday, American Airlines operated two extra flights to support customers looking to travel to and from BDA ahead of Ernesto’s arrival: AA9605 CLT - BDA (departing 8:00 a.m. local) and AA9605 BDA - CLT (departing 12:25 p.m. local).

Due to airport closures, the airline will suspend operations at BDA on Saturday.

The airline will continue to monitor Ernesto.

