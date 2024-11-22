American Airlines’ new boarding technology cracks down on line-cutters

CHARLOTTE — There are new rules in place for American Airlines passengers at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport to prevent them from cutting in line and it’s starting days before Thanksgiving.

The airline’s new boarding technology was tested at Albuquerque International Sunport, Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, and Tucson International Airport before it was rolled out to over 100 airports.

Passengers who board before their assigned group will trigger an alert that goes to a gate agent.

The customer who was trying to get on the aircraft before they should, will be asked to get back in line and board with their assigned boarding group.

There can be times when a passenger can board ahead of their group like if they are with someone else who is set to get on the plane first.

Martin and Cherie Kisla returned from Jamacia Thursday and had a hub in Charlotte before continuing their flight to Pittsburgh.

“Yes, that irks me,” Cherie Kisla said.

They were thankful line-cutters got caught when trying to board when they shouldn’t have.

“There were people in (Groups) 6 and 7 that were going in front of us and we were Group 5 and the representative from American stopped them and let all the (Group 5′s) go first,” she said.

American Airlines said it’s pleased with the results so far.

The technology is still in its trial phase.

