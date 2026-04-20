Record-setting home sale leads luxury deals

DAVIDSON, N.C. — A record home sale in Davidson set the pace for Mecklenburg County last month.

That rural, 10.25-acre property on June Washam Road sold for $7.223 million, making it the county’s most expensive home sale in March. The 9,570-square-foot home has an open floor plan with seven bedrooms and seven-and-a-half bathrooms.

The private estate features a gourmet kitchen, hidden safe room, attached nanny quarters and recreation space in the basement level with a full bar, custom wine room and sauna. It also includes a resort-style pool and spa, outdoor kitchen and four-car garage.

The property originally hit the market in June 2025 at $8.195 million and was relisted March 20 at $8.2 million. It sold a week later for about $1 million under its asking price.

The home was built in 2025 by locally based BAAS Construction. Jonathan Koshy of Ivester Jackson | Christie’s International Real Estate served as the home’s listing agent. He also handles land acquisition and development for BAAS Construction.

Read about other home sales on CBJ’s website here.

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