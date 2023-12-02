“America’s Best Restaurants” show coming to feature local restaurant

TROUTMAN, N.C. — Pelligrino’s Trattoria will host a visit from America’s Best Restaurants Roadshow in mid-December.

The Troutman Italian restaurant has a special place in the community, and ABR Roadshow hopes to learn how the family-owned local eatery made its mark.

The owners, brothers from New York, relocated with their family to the Carolinas before opening Pellegrino’s Trattoria in 2008.

“When in Italy, you travel to Rome. When in NC, you travel to Pellegrino’s Trattoria,” their website states.

America’s Best Restaurants brings attention to restaurants like Pelligrino’s that are local and independent.

Pelligrino’s Trattoria won local recognition for its pizza and dessert through the years. Their specialty two-pound meatball is, according to legend, never promised -- owner Giovanni only makes it when he feels like it.

The show will interview the owners at the restaurant in the coming weeks.

