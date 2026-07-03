Amtrak warns of potential train delays due to extreme heat

CHARLOTTE — Amtrak is warning passengers that extreme heat could cause train delays across parts of the Northeast, Southeast and Midwest through the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Due to forecasted high temperatures, trains may be required to operate at reduced speeds between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. each day from July 1 through July 4.

The temporary speed restrictions are designed to help protect rail infrastructure, which can be affected by prolonged periods of excessive heat.

Amtrak said it will continue monitoring weather conditions and provide updates to customers as needed.

Passengers traveling during the holiday period are encouraged to check train status before departing and sign up for delay alerts to receive the latest information on schedule changes.

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