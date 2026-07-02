Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte July 3-5

CHARLOTTE — This weekend the United States is celebrating the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. This Fourth of July weekend is packed with events in and around the Charlotte area. Here’s what’s going on near you:
Please use the links provided to confirm hours and to check for last-minute updates before you go.
Friday, July 3
- Harrisburg July Fourth Celebration - July 3-4
- The celebration will feature feature amusement rides, live music, and two nights of fireworks.
- Whitewater Center Fourth of July Celebration - July 3-4
- Two days of festivities, including live music, a Saturday trail race, yoga and more.
- Town of Matthews Independence Day Celebration - 5 p.m.
- Live music, bounce houses, food, beer and fireworks
- Fort Mill Independence Day Celebration - 6-9:30 p.m.
- The event offers live music and other performances, a living-history encampment, food and beverage vendors, fireworks and more.
- U.S. of Cay (Tega Cay Fourth of July Celebration) - July 2-4
- There will be a Flotilla Boat Parade, the “Uncle Sam Jam” concert, a parade, fish fry and fireworks.
- Indian Trail Firework Show - 6-10 p.m.
- Food, music, games, fireworks show at Indian Land Middle School
- Carowinds Star-Spangled Nights - July 3-5
- Three nights of fireworks with a variety of live entertainment, activities and more.
- Troutman Fireworks Celebration - 6:30 p.m.
- There will be live music, food trucks and bounce houses before the show.
- Red, White & Belmont
- Free concert before a dazzling firework show in Downtown Belmont
- Lowe’s YMCA Field of Flags Summer Celebration - 6-10 p.m.
- The Field of Flags Ceremony will be followed by live music and a fireworks show.
Saturday, July 4
- Charlotte’s Stars & Stripes Spectacular - 8 p.m.
- A special, patriotic performance from the Charlotte Symphony followed by the annual SkyShow fireworks spectacular at Truist Field
- America 250: Charlotte - 4:30-10 p.m.
- Cultural performances, poetry readings and a drone show finale at Romare Bearden Park
- 4th of July at Birkdale Village - 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Enjoy the annual bike parade and wet down with the Huntersville Fire Department. There will also be a block party with face painting, magicians and more.
- The Town of Davidson America 250 - 4-8 p.m.
- Live music, the Annual Patriotic Stroll and more.
- Red, White and Homegrown! - 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Shop local produce, farm-raised meats, flowers, treats and more at the Charlotte Regional Farmers Market.
- Kannapolis Cannon Ballers July 4th Extravaganza - 5:30 p.m.
- The Queen City Corndogs will play the Carolina Disco Turkeys at Atrium Health Ballpark. There will also be live music and a huge firework show to round out the festivities.
- America 250: Dallas - Noon
- The day starts with a celebration at Gaston County Museum with an apple pie bake-off, and then continues with a parade at 2 p.m. Finally, there will be live music, food trucks and fireworks at Cloninger Park later in the evening.
- July 4th Grill & Chill - 11 a.m.
- Burgers, hot dogs and cold beer in Concord
- City of Gastonia Fourth of July Celebration - 5-9 p.m.
- Food trucks, a beer garden, vendors, KidsZone, live music, and fireworks in Downtown Gastonia
- Lake Wylie Community Fireworks Display - 9 p.m.
- The annual firework show will be held near the Buster Boyd Bridge. It can be viewed at many nearby spots, including the Buster Boyd Bridge Boat Landing, Papa Doc’s, Bagel Boat, the Long Cove Resort and even by boat.
- Town of Waxhaw Independence Day Parade - 10 a.m.
- Line the streets of Downtown Waxhaw to celebrate America’s 250th birthday.
- Ballantyne 250 Fest - noon-4 p.m.
- The festival features music, food and more. It’s free, but pre-registration is required.
- NoDaHood In(ter)dependence Day Cookout - noon-5 p.m.
- Charity cookout at Divine Barrel Brewing with live music. Proceeds will benefit Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina.
- Kings Mountain Revolutionary Fourth - 6 p.m.
- Live music, kids activities, food vendors and more before a firework show at a real Revolutionary War battleground.
- July 4th Celebration & Fireworks in Lenoir - 5:30 p.m.
- Foam sprayers, games, food trucks, live music and firework show at Mulberry Recreation Center
- York 4th of July Celebration - 6-10 p.m.
- Activities, food trucks, live music and a fireworks show at York Middle School
- City of Monroe Fourth of July Celebration - 5-9:30 p.m.
- Hot dog eating contest, live music, carnival games, vendors ahead of a large firework display
- Rock Hill’s Red, White & Boom! - 4-9 p.m.
- Free rides and inflatables, vendors and food trucks, activities, music and more. Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
- Lincolnton 4th of July Parade - 11 a.m.
- The parade rolls from Cedar Street to North Aspen Street and ends at Skip Lawing Drive.
- July Fourth Live Music in the Courtyard at Optimist Hall - 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Celebrate the Fourth with a bite to eat and live music from the Jon Rooks Duo.
- July 4th Parade in Downtown Indian Trail - 10 a.m.
- Enjoy patriotic floats, bands and more.
- Chester County Patriotic Laser Light Show - 8-10 p.m.
- Food trucks will be on site, starting at 8 p.m., before the sky lights up with a brilliant large-scale laser light show.
There will also be an Asian Night Market at Urban District Market + Seoul Food Meat Co. Friday night.
Get your fix of 2000s pop nostalgia at the POP 2000 Tour, hosted by Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC. It’ll be at the Carolina Theatre Friday night.
Louis Tomlinson is also set to perform at the Spectrum Center Sunday night.
©2024 Cox Media Group