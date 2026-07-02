Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte July 3-5

CHARLOTTE — This weekend the United States is celebrating the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. This Fourth of July weekend is packed with events in and around the Charlotte area. Here’s what’s going on near you:

Please use the links provided to confirm hours and to check for last-minute updates before you go.

Friday, July 3

Saturday, July 4

There will also be an Asian Night Market at Urban District Market + Seoul Food Meat Co. Friday night.

Get your fix of 2000s pop nostalgia at the POP 2000 Tour, hosted by Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC. It’ll be at the Carolina Theatre Friday night.

Louis Tomlinson is also set to perform at the Spectrum Center Sunday night.

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