1 dead, 1 hurt in crash on Independence Boulevard near Uptown

CHARLOTTE — Police are investigating what led to a deadly crash early Friday morning on Independence Boulevard near Uptown Charlotte.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed it was responding to the crash before 5 a.m. on a ramp to Interstate 277.

MEDIC told Channel 9 that one person died in the crash, and another was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police blocked off the ramp and multiple lanes of Independence Boulevard, creating a significant traffic backup Friday morning.

A Channel 9 crew at the scene could see the remains of a vehicle that had smashed into a tree near the I-277 ramp.

Deadly crash on Independence Boulevard

Police haven’t identified the victim yet.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

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