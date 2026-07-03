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1 dead, 1 hurt in crash on Independence Boulevard near Uptown

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Deadly crash on Independence Boulevard on July 3, 2026
Deadly crash on Independence Boulevard on July 3, 2026
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — Police are investigating what led to a deadly crash early Friday morning on Independence Boulevard near Uptown Charlotte.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed it was responding to the crash before 5 a.m. on a ramp to Interstate 277.

MEDIC told Channel 9 that one person died in the crash, and another was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

>>LIVE TRAFFIC CONDITIONS

Police blocked off the ramp and multiple lanes of Independence Boulevard, creating a significant traffic backup Friday morning.

A Channel 9 crew at the scene could see the remains of a vehicle that had smashed into a tree near the I-277 ramp.

Deadly crash on Independence Boulevard

Deadly crash on Independence Boulevard

Police haven’t identified the victim yet.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

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