Union County student wins trip to Mount Rushmore with patriotic drawing

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — One Union County student is heading to Mount Rushmore after winning a national competition commemorating the 250th anniversary of the United States.

“When someone asks me the question, what does America mean to me? When you look at this, that should be answering your question,” said Rebekah Young.

Young, 10, gave it her all with the assignment. Her mom, Laura, found the “America’s Field Trip” competition online.

“I actually drew myself first, and then, like, the box around the American flag,” Rebekah said.

Students from third grade to twelfth grade used original writing or artwork to express what the U.S. means to them.

“She had to redraw it a couple times to kind of get it, get it going, and I was really proud of her. She didn’t get discouraged, she just kept working at it,” Laura said.

Union County teen's drawing wins contest for trip to Mount Rushmore

“I have the Statue of Liberty right here, and then I have a bald eagle, because that’s that’s what I think of when we think of America, and then I have the U.S. Constitution, and then for like diversity and all the people in America, I like a melting pot, I just I decided to do a heart,” Rebekah said.

Channel 9’s Elsa Gillis asked Rebekah if she could put into words what America means to her.

“I would say I’m just so thankful for the diversity and the opportunities we have in the USA,” Rebekah said.

More than 10,000 students from all 50 states submitted works, and 125 of them snagged first-place spots, winning a trip to iconic American landmarks and cultural sites. Rebekah and her mom are going to Mount Rushmore.

“I’m very excited, that’s where my bucket list, places to go,” Rebekah said.

“Can’t believe it, I mean, it’s just amazing. I’m so proud of her, and I knew she put her very best in,” Laura said.

This is the third year of the contest. It’s put on by America 250, an official nonpartisan entity charged by Congress with planning the nation’s semiquincentennial.

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