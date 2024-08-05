Animal shelter reaches capacity again

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control Shelter is beyond maximum capacity for dogs, officials announced on Monday.

They are asking for the public’s help to save the canines.

Decisions on euthanasia were made on Monday.

The shelter has brought in 121 dogs in the last seven days.

There are 203 dogs in the shelter and 282 dogs in foster care.

Shelter officials are asking for people to foster, adopt, or take a dog on a staycation.

How you can help:

Foster a Dog: Open your home temporarily to a dog in need. This not only gives the dog a break from the shelter environment but also helps us manage our capacity.

Staycation: Take a dog home for a short staycation. This can be a great way to give a dog a much-needed break and helps free up kennel space.

Adopt: If you’re considering adding a furry friend to your family, now is the perfect time.





