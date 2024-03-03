No space for the 80+ dogs that arrived at animal shelter in 2 days

CHARLOTTE — Animal Care and Control in Charlotte put out a plea for help after more than 80 dogs arrived at the shelter in 2 days.

Between March 1 and March 3, CMPD says 81 dogs entered the shelter. There’s already a need for kennel space - Animal Care asked for help in February when they had to close 46 kennels for renovation. Those kennels are still closed.

They say 31 of the new dogs came as strays and 39 came back from foster homes. The others were abandoned or confiscated.

There’s plenty of options to alleviate the stress on the kennels. You can take home a dog for just a day through the “Day-cation” program or foster for as long as you’d like!

If you’re able to take a dog home, you can sign up to foster and get approved quickly. Sign up at CMPD Animal Care and Control website here.

