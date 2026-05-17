Annual HEARTest Yard + Showmars 5K held in Myers Park

CHARLOTTE — Hundreds of runners took off Saturday morning for the 10th annual HEARTest Yard + Showmars 5K at Atrium Health in Myers Park.

Organizers say every dollar raised from the race goes to support families impacted by congenital heart disease.

The race has raised more than $1 million over 10 years.

It’s organized by Panthers legend Greg Olson’s HEARTest Yard Foundation.

One family who benefited from the fundraiser says the support truly makes a difference.

“We were one of the very first families to actually use the HEARTest Yard back in 2014,” said Brian Register, a father. “Brantley was an undiagnosed congenital heart kid and the HEARTest Yard really stepped up and helped our family tremendously. We don’t know where we would be today.”

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