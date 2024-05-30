Another $25M estate hits market in NC mountains

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Another estate in the western North Carolina mountains is up for grabs. The price tag: $25 million.

The 161-acre property in Brevard — about 35 miles southwest of Asheville — entered the market on May 23. Called Blue Fish Farm, the estate on Island Ford Road encompasses a main home, pool house and two guest cottages.

The listing comes about a week after a mountainside property in Asheville came onto the market at $24 million.

Alec Cantley of Premier Sotheby’s Asheville office has both listings.

“These two properties represent the huge influx in luxury homebuyers focusing in on western North Carolina,” he said.

The Brevard property is now the second-priciest residential listing in North Carolina.

