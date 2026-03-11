Another inmate death at Gaston County jail under investigation

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is looking into another inmate death at the Gaston County jail.

It’s the second death in about two weeks.

The inmate died Tuesday after being transported to the hospital while under deputies’ supervision, officials with the Gaston County Sheriff’s Office said.

There is no word yet on the cause of death.

The SBI is also still investigating the death of Michael Falls, who died by suicide in late February. A preliminary investigation suggests he hanged himself.

