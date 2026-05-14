Clark Howard: How to avoid costly vehicle repairs

CHARLOTTE — The cost to fix any issue that’s causing your check engine light to come on could cost you from a couple hundred bucks to several thousand dollars, so knowing what’s wrong could put a lot of money back in your pocket.

Consumer advisor Clark Howard says many auto parts stores offer free testing to determine what a warning light indicates. If you have a newer car, the manufacturer app can provide more details and alert you when something’s wrong.

The issues might be as simple as a loose gas cap. Clay Brooks, a diagnostic technician at Copper Lake Automotive, said it could also be an evaporative emission system, misfires, oxygen sensors, catalytic converters, or transmission issues.

These problems can lead to decreased fuel efficiency and may result in you failing an emissions test.

“It doesn’t mean that your car is about to cut off on you,” Brooks said. “Sometimes it can, but more often than not, it’s just an indicator that you need to be aware you’ve got an issue.”

Brooks says if your check engine light comes on, it may not mean you have to pull over immediately. Check to see if your car is overheating or if any other warnings are lighting up, and pay attention to any unusual noises or behaviors from your car.

If you choose to postpone fixing a minor issue, keep in mind that it could lead to more costly repairs later on.

When it’s time to consult a professional, Brooks says to look for a shop that invests in their technicians and proper equipment for the job. One handy tool is called a borescope, which has a small camera on the end. It can help save you money on tear down.

When your check engine light is flashing, it’s not a time for convenience, it’s a time for a sense of urgency. Howard says the key is finding a good mechanic before something goes wrong with your vehicle.

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