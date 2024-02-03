Another lawsuit challenging state’s election maps filed

CHARLOTTE — Problems with North Carolina’s redistricting are continuing.

Another lawsuit has been filed challenging the state’s election maps.

This time, plaintiffs say redistricting efforts violate North Carolina’s constitutional right to fair elections.

The lawsuit was filed just last week in Wake County and wants both the general assembly and several congressional maps struck down and redrawn.

Without intervention from a judge, the newly drawn election maps will be used for the first time in next month’s primary election.

