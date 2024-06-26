Another new shop set to open at Ballantyne

CHARLOTTE — Another shop is ready to open at this high-profile Ballantyne development.

Honeysuckle Gelato will open June 28 at 15119 Bowl St. as part of The Bowl at Ballantyne. It follows Flower Child, North Italia and a 14,000-square-foot location from The Olde Mecklenburg Brewery, which opened there on June 1.

The shop serves scoops, pints, gelato sandwiches and milkshakes. Flavors are inspired by the South’s decadent desserts with options such as butter pecan blondie, lemon raspberry crumble and salted caramel brownie.

Read more on CBJ’s website here.

VIDEO: Tommy Bahama restaurant and store coming to SouthPark

Tommy Bahama restaurant and store coming to SouthPark

©2024 Cox Media Group