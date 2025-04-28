Uptown road closures begin for Lovin’ Life Music Festival

CHARLOTTE — Thousands are expected to flock to Charlotte this weekend for the Lovin’ Life Music Festival.

The three-day event kicks off on Friday and ends on Sunday.

This weekend’s lineup includes Gwen Stefani, Pitbull, Ludacris, Weezer, Dave Matthews Band, and many more.

The festival starts at 2 p.m. each day.

However, road closures will take place all week.

Here’s what to expect:

April 26

8 a.m.: 8th Street between Caldwell Street and Brevard Street.

April 28

8 a.m.: 8th Street between Caldwell Street and the light rail tracks.

7 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Caldwell Street - Two lanes between 7th Street and 9th Street.

9 a.m.: 7th Street between Caldwell Street and Brevard Street.

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Brevard Street left lane between 9th Street and 7th Street.

9 a.m.: 9th Street between Caldwell Street and Brevard Street one lane eastbound.

April 29

9 a.m. - 4 p.m.: Caldwell Street - two lanes between 7th and 9th Street.

9 a.m. - 7 p.m.: Brevard Street left lane between 9th Street and 7th Street.

April 30

The following will close at 9 a.m.:

9th Street between Caldwell Street and the light rail tracks.

8th Street between Caldwell Street and the light rail tracks.

7th Street between Caldwell Street and the light rail tracks.

Brevard Street between 9th Street and 6th Street.

Caldwell Street between 9th Street and 6th Street.

Exception from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Caldwell Street two lanes between 7th Street and 9th Street (coned).

May 1

Everything closed except:

7th Street between College Street and Brevard Street will be open from 9 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. to accommodate school bus access to Imaginon. Bus traffic will be permitted to turn right onto Brevard Street due to the closure of 7th Street from Caldwell Street to Brevard Street.

May 6

12 a.m.: Everything reopens except:

9 a.m. to 10 p.m.: Brevard Street (one lane).

12 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Caldwell Street between 7th Street and 9th Street (two lanes).

12 a.m. to 7 p.m.: 7th Street between Caldwell Street and Brevard Street.

8th Street between Caldwell Street and Brevard Street. 8th Street is expected to reopen on May 8.

