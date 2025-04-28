Recall alert: 173K bottles of Martinelli’s apple juice recalled

The Food and Drug Administration announced the recall of 7,234 cases of apple juice that could be contaminated with patulin.

The Martinelli Apple Juice came in a clear bulbous or round glass bottle with a white metal screw top, according to the FDA recall notice.

The contamination was discovered during routine testing, S Martinelli & Company told the “Today” show in a statement.

They came in a four-pack of 10-ounce bottles with six packs per case, which were produced in December 2023.

In all, 173,616 bottles of apple juice are part of the recall.

The juice has UPC number 0 41244 04102 2 and a best-by date of 05DEC2026.

The apple juice was disputed in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Wisconsin.

Patulin is produced by several types of molds and is found in rotting apples. It is a natural contaminant in apple-based items.

According to the National Institutes of Health, “it is not a particularly potent toxin, but a number of studies have shown that it is genotoxic, which has led some to theories that it may be a carcinogen.” Animal studies are inconclusive. Patulin is also considered an antibiotic.

The recall was initiated on March 18, but was classified as a Class II on April 22. A Class II recall is, according to the FDA, a "situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote."

The company released a statement to the “Today” show, which read, “In full cooperation with the FDA, Martinelli’s issued a voluntary recall of the small amount of product potentially impacted by this issue. Martinelli’s has worked with those retailers that received the product and the retailers have removed anything that still remained in inventory.”

Martinelli’s is based in Watsonville, California, according to USA Today.

There have been no health issues related to the recall.

