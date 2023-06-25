‘Another step toward celebrating all”: Rock Hill Pride festival brings community together

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Rock Hill community came together to celebrate Pride Month with an outdoor festival on Saturday.

One of the founders of the festival, Erin Anderson, said the festival marks a step towards diversity in the South Carolina town.

“This is a huge, huge step for Rock Hill to experience some diversity. Rock Hill has a history of issues when it comes to diverse people and celebrating them,” Anderson said. “So this is a step towards celebrating all of our amazing community members here in Rock Hill.”

The festival featured a kid’s zone and hosted dozens of street vendors, musicians, and other performances. Local businesses on the road kept their doors open to festival-goers.

