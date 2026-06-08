Oven glass shattering: Advocates call on regulators to take action

CHARLOTTE — Back in 2022, Action 9 attorney Jason Stoogenke started investigating the issue of oven glass shattering in people’s homes.

Since then, more than 130 consumers -- from 30 states -- told Stoogenke the glass on their Frigidaire ovens shattered out of the blue.

More than 50 of those say the appliances weren’t even on, or even warm, when it happened. Fortunately, at last check, he hadn’t come across anyone hurt.

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Now, Consumer Reports says they reviewed complaints to the Consumer Product Safety Commission over a 15-month period and found nearly 400 incidents and more than 40 injuries. They involve multiple companies, not just Frigidaire, even though they say that manufacturer came up the most.

“Frigidaire was named in almost 70% of those incidents,” said Gabe Knight with Consumer Reports.

They also found the same thing Stoogenke did: in many cases, consumers stated the ovens were off at the time.

“These are not simply one-offs, right? This seems to be more of a widespread issue. The numbers speak for themselves,” Knight said.

So Consumer Reports says they contacted the five manufacturers with the most complaints: GE, Frigidaire, LG, Samsung, and Whirlpool.

They say LG told them the company is aware of the complaints, but “has not identified a basis at this time for additional action.” Consumer Reports says the other four companies said their products meet third-party safety standards. They say Samsung is the only company offering free repairs regardless of warranty status. Consumer Reports would like all oven manufacturers to do the same.

Over the years, Frigidaire has emailed Action 9, saying they take safety seriously and comply with industry standards, but the company acknowledged imperfections can go unnoticed.

They also shared their findings with the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

“We urge the agency to investigate this, to kind of get to the bottom of this and to take action to protect consumers as necessary which may include one or more recalls,” Knight said.

Stoogenke says to do this if your oven glass shatters:

Document it: take pictures and even keep some of the glass.

If you spend any money out of pocket because of it, keep your receipts.

Tell at least three groups: the company, the Consumer Product Safety Commission, and Action 9.

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