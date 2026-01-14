Anson County rail crossing to close permanently for safety upgrade

POLKTON, N.C. — Beginning Monday, the railroad crossing on Ross Wright Road in Polkton will permanently close as part of the Polkton Rail Siding Extension project.

This initiative aims to enhance rail safety and efficiency while decreasing rail congestion along the CSX SF-Line and Queen City Express route between Charlotte and Wilmington.

Click here for live traffic maps and alternate routes >>>

Other proposed improvements for the project include extending track along the south side of the railroad, between Freedom Road and east of the bridge at Boston Avenue.

In addition to the siding extension, future infrastructure development is planned, including a new two-lane roadway that will connect North Carolina Highway 218 to U.S. 74. This new roadway will feature a new bridge to carry traffic over Peachland-Polkton Road and the railroad, improving accessibility and traffic flow.

The right of way acquisition for the new roadway is scheduled for 2029, with construction anticipated to begin in fiscal year 2032.

Upon completion, the project will also create two new intersections providing access to Peachland-Polkton Road and U.S. 74, designed to ease traffic issues at the existing intersections.

VIDEO: FTA Administrator to visit Charlotte and ride Blue Line

FTA Administrator to visit Charlotte and ride Blue Line

©2026 Cox Media Group