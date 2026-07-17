Anson County restaurants struggle under 10-day boil water advisory

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. — Anson County residents have been without clean water for the last ten days, enduring hot temperatures under a boil-water advisory that has significantly impacted local businesses.

The city of Charlotte is assisting Anson County amid the ongoing water crisis.

The prolonged water shortage has forced restaurants to close or drastically alter their operations, with many now slowly reopening by implementing special measures to comply with health guidelines.

These establishments are navigating the complexities of serving customers while adhering to the boil water order.

Garren Kirkman, Co-Owner of Jon G’s Barbecue, was forced to cancel last Saturday’s service due to the county’s water crisis.

Despite the financial loss, Kirkman said he worried more for his employees who could not work.

The restaurant is preparing to offer a full menu on Saturday after bringing in water.

Kirkman explained that operating under these conditions requires substantial additional effort, saying, “It’s already a lot of work, but with this water, you know, having to haul in potable water, it’s even more work.”

He added that Mida Springs from Charlotte-Huntersville has been supplying their water, stating, “Mida Springs out of Charlotte ... Huntersville has brought us water down. So every time we need water, we have to go get it out of the trailer, bring it in.”

Zilla Pizza, located off US-52, also faced significant challenges and closed for three days last week when the county initially lost water. Zilla Pizza CEO Meagan Callahan said the experience has been tough.

Her team is currently using bottled water for food preparation and boiling water for washing dishes to prepare a limited menu.

Callahan noted the operational adjustments, saying, “We have been bringing in gallons of water to use to make pizza dough and any other ingredients that we’re using water on. As far as the vegetables, we are just not doing salads because you have to wash and it would just be excessive.”

Someone from Wadesboro tested Zilla Pizza’s water on Friday, and Callahan hopes things return to normal soon.

Despite the ongoing boil advisory, Callahan affirmed the restaurant’s commitment, stating, “We’re prepared to run with the boil still in effect. We’re just going to keep doing whatever we can to be open and be here to serve our community. We’re really thankful for everyone that’s been able to come out and support us, and we’re happy to be able to be here for them during this time too.”

The city of Charlotte is actively helping Anson County through a mutual aid agreement, which allows the utilities to share equipment and personnel during emergencies.

©2026 Cox Media Group