Anson County residents remain under boil water advisory as testing begins

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. — Residents in all of Anson County remain under a boil water advisory on Wednesday. Bottled water continues to be distributed at local fire departments from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

The county said over 200 pallets of water bottles have been delivered to the county since last Tuesday.

Anson County said officials began gathering water samples on Tuesday, and a local lab started testing them. A spokesperson says they have a substantial test plan in place that exceeds normal standards. The county is working with multiple local water departments and state agencies to help with testing to ensure the system is safe before the boil water advisory is lifted.

Crews from Charlotte Water, Union County, and the city of Monroe have been on site helping with flushing and testing. Monroe said it sent 1,000 test kits. The county is also receiving assistance from several state agencies, including NC Emergency Management, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, the North Carolina Department of Transportation, and the Department of Environmental Quality.

Rebecca Sadosky with DEQ said some water samples are being sent off to Charlotte Water. She said the agency will help provide them with a fast turnaround time for results.

“A lot of the labs, the incubation time, is 24 hours to get the bacterial results back, but for Charlotte, they’ve got an incubation time of 18 hours,” said Sadosky.

Sadosky said the current plan is to do two rounds of samples. It’s possible the boil water advisory could be lifted on Friday if testing goes well.

In the meantime:

Adhere to the boil water advisory.

Help neighbors/family receive bottled water at any fire station from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Conserve water.

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