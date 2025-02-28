Anson County sheriff seeking second term

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. — Anson County Sheriff Scott Howell is seeking a second term, according to reports from the Anson Record.

Howell announced this week that he plans to run in the 2026 election.

For two years, Howell and Gernald Cannon claimed to have the rightful title of Sheriff of Anson County.

This came after a sheriff’s candidate died weeks before the 2022 election but still won the vote posthumously.

In August, the State Court of Appeals ruled that Howell was the official sheriff.

VIDEO: York County Republicans could reopen filing for sheriff election

York County Republicans could reopen filing for sheriff election

©2025 Cox Media Group