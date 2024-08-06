Appeals court sides with earlier ruling that decided Anson County sheriff

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. — For two years, two men have claimed to have the rightful title of sheriff of Anson County.

It all started after the death of a sheriff’s candidate weeks before the election in 2022, who ended up winning the vote posthumously.

In the following weeks, county commissioners held an emergency meeting appointing Gerald Cannon as sheriff. That meeting happened a day before two of the commissioners’ terms ended.

Cannon’s appointment didn’t last long. The next day, the newly sworn-in board of commissioners appointed Scott Howell as sheriff, and the legal challenges began.

On Tuesday, the Court of Appeals concluded the emergency meeting and subsequent appointment of Cannon was illegal, meaning Cannon’s appointment was never valid to begin with.

“There was no emergency necessitating the meeting and the Board lacked a quorum at the meeting,” the ruling concludes.

Howell has held the official title since his appointment but Cannon challenged it and filed a lawsuit. In May of last year, a lower court ruled Howell was the rightful sheriff. Cannon appealed.

The Court of Appeals said the initial decision by the lower court will stand.

If Cannon chooses to, he could appeal this decision as well. But for now, Howell will continue to serve in his official role as sheriff.

