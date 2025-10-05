Antwain Nance to run for Mecklenburg County Sheriff

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Antwain Nance has been certified by the North Carolina Department of Justice as eligible to run for Mecklenburg County Sheriff in the 2026 election.

The certification confirms that Nance meets all legal qualifications required under North Carolina law, including having no felony convictions or expungements.

He plans to file his Notice of Candidacy with the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections during the designated filing period from Dec. 1 to Dec. 19.

