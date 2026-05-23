Rain delays NASCAR Truck Series race, tribute to Kyle Busch postponed

CHARLOTTE — The truck Kyle Busch drove to two wins this season, the No. 7, was supposed to lead the field to green Friday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway. But that moment never came.

Heavy rain swept through the area, postponing the NC Education Lottery 200, the first race scheduled since Busch’s tragic passing.

Some in the sport briefly discussed postponing or canceling the weekend’s events altogether.

But NASCAR CEO Steve O’Donnell said those conversations didn’t go far, because Busch wouldn’t have wanted that. Now, with the race pushed to Saturday morning, NASCAR has another night to prepare how it will honor one of the most iconic drivers the sport has ever seen.

O’Donnell said no formal tribute plan is in place yet, understandable given the shock of Busch’s sudden death and the magnitude of his legacy.

As the all‑time wins leader across NASCAR’s three national series, officials say a proper tribute cannot be rushed.

Tonight’s #NCEL200 has been postponed to Saturday, May 23rd at 8 AM.



Weather Guarantee 👉 https://t.co/QzzFMfiGfX pic.twitter.com/3UFHktBxCs — Charlotte Motor Speedway (@CLTMotorSpdwy) May 23, 2026

The green flag for the rescheduled Truck Series race is set for 8 a.m. Saturday. Gates 3, 5A, and 5B will open at 7 a.m. for fans attending the rescheduled event.

For those unable to return Saturday morning, the Speedway Motorsports Weather Guarantee is in effect, allowing eligible fans to exchange their tickets for a future event.

There is one silver lining to the delay: more time for fans to shop. Charlotte Motor Speedway announced that all merchandise proceeds this weekend will be donated to The Bundle of Joy Foundation, the nonprofit founded by Kyle and Samantha Busch to support families struggling with infertility.

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