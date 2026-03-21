Appalachian State University launches Child Care Academies to address staffing shortages

BOONE, N.C. — Appalachian State University is partnering with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services to launch a series of Child Care Academies aimed at addressing staffing shortages in Western North Carolina.

The program provides free, accelerated training and certification for individuals entering the early childhood education field, school officials said.

The initiative is funded by a federal Preschool Development Grant through the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Division of Child Development and Early Education. The academies are designed to strengthen the regional economic infrastructure by expanding access to high-quality early learning, which allows parents to remain in the workforce.

Dr. Teressa Sumrall, an associate professor and Rhonda Russell, a senior lecturer in the Reich College of Education at Appalachian State University, received an approximately $50,000 grant to develop the academies, officials said. Sumrall said that the program is designed to create both immediate relief for schools and long-term professional growth for teachers.

“In rural regions like the High Country and Catawba Valley, addressing the early childhood teacher shortage requires both immediate solutions and sustainable career pathways,” Sumrall said. “App State’s Child Care Academies offer accelerated training that opens doors to employment while laying the groundwork for continued learning and advancement in early care and education.”

The program is part of a larger statewide workforce initiative involving 13 community colleges and three University of North Carolina System institutions.

Each three-week academy provides a comprehensive curriculum covering CPR, first aid, playground safety and health and safety standards, NCDHS officials said.

Participants also receive instruction on infant safe sleep, recognizing suspicions of child maltreatment and the Environment Rating Scales. The program further covers “Pathways to the Stars,” the state’s modernized Quality Rating and Improvement System and provides support for completing required criminal background checks.

To increase accessibility, the university is offering the training in multiple formats, including virtual and in-person opportunities and is partnering with regional organizations to provide venues and free child care for participants.

Business leaders in the region have also expressed support for the initiative as a means to address labor challenges.

David Jackson, president and CEO of the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce, said the program is an investment in the local economy.

“The staff of our child care centers are the workforce behind the workforce and we are appreciative of all who see projects like this as a positive investment,” Jackson said. “This effort is another display of the community’s commitment to solving the workforce challenges for this critical industry.”

The next Child Care Academy will take place May 1–2 for in-person sessions at Western Piedmont Community College in Morganton, followed by self-paced online modules through June 5. A third academy is scheduled for June 19–20 at Catawba Valley Community College in Hickory, with online coursework running through July 10. Individuals interested in the program can register by completing an online interest form provided by Appalachian State University.

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