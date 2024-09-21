Apparent fights clear stands during game at West Charlotte High, report says

CHARLOTTE — An apparent fight broke out in the stands during the second half of Friday’s Mallard Creek at West Charlotte football game, our partners at The Charlotte Observer reported.

The stands on West Charlotte side suddenly cleared with 9:19 left in the third quarter with Mallard Creek leading 13-0, The Observer stated.

“The teams quickly went to the far end of the field, away from the locker rooms, as another apparent fight broke out near that area,” the paper reported.

After about a 15-minute delay, the teams returned to their sides of the field, and game officials decided to remove the fans before the game resumed.

At least one person was taken off the field on a stretcher.

“We were just told to get down, and we just saw a wave of people just running,” West Charlotte Dean of Students Vickie Ruff told The Observer. “I was sitting on the 50-yard line in the press box. We were told to get down and we got down ... I’ve never experienced anything like this.”

The game resumed at about 9:50 p.m.

Channel 9 has reached out to the police to find out what happened.

