Appeals court reduces sentence for man convicted of murder and safecracking

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A man serving a life sentence for a 45-year-old murder in Charlotte has had a second life sentence reduced.

According to court records, Lester Barnett was 18 years old when he confessed to shooting a store clerk in the Smallwood Community.

He is also serving a sentence of seven years to life for safecracking and attempted robbery in Gaston County.

Allegedly, those crimes happened hours apart.

An appeals court ruled that he was a youthful offender in the Gaston County cases.

On Tuesday, a judge changed the consolidated sentences to seven years.

He is still serving a life sentence for the murder that occurred in the Charlotte area.

