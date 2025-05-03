Forecasts

FORECAST: Storms move in from the west around 10 PM

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • It has been a busy afternoon with several rounds of showers and storms.
  • The strongest came through around 5 PM and shut down the Lovin’ Life Music Fest and caused major issues at the airport.
  • We are going to see a break in the rain for a few hours until the third and final round come through late tonight between 10 PM to 3 AM.
  • These may be able to produce gusty winds and heavy rain but the overall severe threat is lower.
  • Once this line passes, we’ll start to dry things out for our Sunday as highs climb into the upper 70s once again.
  • Break for the next few hours
  • Some storms overnight could have gusty winds but heavy rain is also possible
  • Drying out on Sunday

