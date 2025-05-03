FORECAST: Storms move in from the west around 10 PM

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

It has been a busy afternoon with several rounds of showers and storms.

The strongest came through around 5 PM and shut down the Lovin’ Life Music Fest and caused major issues at the airport.

We are going to see a break in the rain for a few hours until the third and final round come through late tonight between 10 PM to 3 AM.

These may be able to produce gusty winds and heavy rain but the overall severe threat is lower.

Once this line passes, we’ll start to dry things out for our Sunday as highs climb into the upper 70s once again.

Break for the next few hours

Some storms overnight could have gusty winds but heavy rain is also possible

Drying out on Sunday

