FORECAST: Storms move in from the west around 10 PM

FORECAST:
- It has been a busy afternoon with several rounds of showers and storms.
- The strongest came through around 5 PM and shut down the Lovin’ Life Music Fest and caused major issues at the airport.
- We are going to see a break in the rain for a few hours until the third and final round come through late tonight between 10 PM to 3 AM.
- These may be able to produce gusty winds and heavy rain but the overall severe threat is lower.
- Once this line passes, we’ll start to dry things out for our Sunday as highs climb into the upper 70s once again.
- Break for the next few hours
- Some storms overnight could have gusty winds but heavy rain is also possible
- Drying out on Sunday
