Apple hits pause on massive NC campus

Apple Inc. is pushing pause on plans for a massive campus in Research Triangle Park, a major blow to one of the largest economic development projects in North Carolina’s history.

Cupertino, California-based Apple announced plans for a 3,000-job campus in RTP just over three years ago but has not released any public updates on the project since. Construction has not started at the site off Louis Stephens and Little drives, and it may be some time before dirt starts moving.

The company confirmed to the Triangle Business Journal that the project is on pause. The technology giant says it is working with the office of Gov. Roy Cooper and the N.C. Department of Commerce to extend the timeline for the project by four years, according to a source close to the situation.

Company representatives said Apple is still committed to the project.

