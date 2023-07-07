Apple plans reveal 900K-square-foot first phase for North Carolina campus

RALEIGH — More details have emerged about Apple’s stealthy plans for its new campus in Research Triangle Park.

Site plans obtained by CBJ sister publication the Triangle Business Journal show the first phase of the huge project includes a 41-acre development with six buildings and a parking garage. The plans, filed with Wake County, show there will be more than 700,000 square feet of office space, 190,000 square feet of accessory space, and close to 3,000 parking spaces.

What’s not clear from some of the highly redacted documents is when those buildings could go vertical at the site along Louis Stephens Drive and Little Drive, just north of Highway 540. The site plans state they were submitted to the county on May 26 of this year.

