Apple Store headed to Birkdale Village in Huntersville

CHARLOTTE — Tech giant Apple Inc. is bringing a retail store to Huntersville’s Birkdale Village.

The town’s planning department confirmed today that a permit for an Apple Store there has been filed and approved.

The Birkdale Village location stands to replace the Apple Store that abruptly shuttered at Northlake Mall earlier this year. The iPhone maker at the time said it was preparing to open another store in the Charlotte area.

