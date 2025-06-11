Architecture firm sues over failed NoDa YMCA redevelopment deal

CHARLOTTE — A lawsuit has been filed over the failed NoDa YMCA deal.

In 2023, a California-based company planned to buy the Johnston YMCA site on North Davidson and replace it with apartments and retail space.

But the YMCA said the company pulled out of the project.

Now Architecture Firm is suing, claiming they were only paid a fraction of what they’re owed for the project, according to the Charlotte Business Journal.

It also claims they were directed to continue work even after the sale fell through.

Channel 9 has reached out to the California company for comment but has not heard back.

The Johnston YMCA is still open.

VIDEO: Company pulls plan for apartments, shops at Johnston YMCA site in NoDa

Company pulls plan for apartments, shops at Johnston YMCA site in NoDa

©2025 Cox Media Group