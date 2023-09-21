Company pulls plan for apartments, shops at Johnston YMCA site in NoDa

CHARLOTTE — A California-based company no longer has plans to build more than 450 apartments, shops, and green space on the site of NoDa’s Johnston YMCA.

According to the YMCA of Charlotte, Republic Metropolitan pulled out of the project, citing current market conditions.

The initial plan to close by the end of 2023 is now off the table.

The sale is a symptom of bigger problems at the YMCA, which has struggled for years with financial challenges.

A spokesperson said they’re trying to restructure and improve profitability, including selling some properties.

However, while they look for a new buyer for the property, people who live and work nearby have strong opinions about what should or shouldn’t replace it.

“We have enough apartments everywhere and breweries. Just leave the Y as it is,” NoDa’s Johnston YMCA employee, Mondavian Micquell, said.

Members like Patrick Merrill said they were disappointed when they first heard about the sale back in May. He said he and his two teens take full advantage of the Y’s fitness programs and other services.

“They like to come here and swim and play basketball. It’s just really enjoyable for them and something positive to do in the area,” Merrill explained.

Merrill said he’s going to enjoy the Y while he can because “it’s such a cool area, it’s good for kids, and it’s part of the neighborhood.”

The Y said in a statement that it’s looking for options that will help them financially but will also support the NoDa community longer, once the facility closes.

The organization said it has also formed a task force to determine what it will do with the two Lincoln County locations by the end of the year.

