Ardrey Kell High principal to retire weeks after being suspended with pay

Ardrey Kell High School principal Jamie Brooks is retiring after being suspended with pay earlier this month.

“It is with my deepest sadness that I write to you to share that I have made a decision that is best for me to retire effective June 1,” Brooks said in a statement to families.

Channel 9 confirmed that Brooks was suspended with pay on May 2.

Assistant principal Tomica Wright will continue to be the lead school administrator with assistance from performance area executive director Crystal Houser.

In April, Channel 9 reported on a fight involving a Muslim female student and a Black male student. After investigating, CMPD and the FBI found no evidence to support any criminal charges.

It is unknown why Brooks was suspended before she announced her retirement.

