Ardrey Kell High School principal suspended with pay

CHARLOTTE — Ardrey Kell High School’s principal, Jamie Brooks, was suspended with pay earlier this month, according to a release from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

In a message sent to Ardrey Kell families, the district told parents Brooks would be “away for a period,” and assured that her leave “will not affect the daily operations of the school.”

Channel 9 confirmed that Brooks was suspended with pay on May 2 when CMS shared her employment records.

In her absence, assistant principal Tomica Wright will lead the school as head administrator with assistance from performance area executive director Crystal Houser, the district said.

It is still unknown exactly why Brooks was placed on leave.

VIDEO: CMS faces backlash over handling of Ardrey Kell fight investigation

CMS faces backlash over handling of Ardrey Kell fight investigation

©2025 Cox Media Group