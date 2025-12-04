Armed suspect wearing ski mask robs Burger King on Carowinds Boulevard

FORT MILL, S.C. — An armed suspect robbed the Burger King on Carowinds Boulevard in Fort Mill at 6:20 a.m. on Thursday, and got away with approximately $200, the York County Sheriff’s Office said.

The suspect, dressed in all black and wearing a ski mask, demanded the building keys and access to the safe from the victim before fleeing in an unknown direction.

The case is currently under investigation, as authorities work to determine the identity of the suspect and the direction in which they fled.

