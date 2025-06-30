Armed suspects sought after Fort Mill home invasion

FORT MILL, S.C. — On December 22, 2024, at approximately 9 p.m., the York County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home invasion on Coltharp Road in Fort Mill.

During the home invasion, suspects stole a large quantity of US currency and approximately $4,000 worth of property.

The suspects were described as wearing all black and were armed with firearms.

Detectives are actively investigating the home invasion and are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspects.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Barker with the York County Sheriff’s Office at 803-628-3059 or submit a tip through Crime Stoppers of York County.

VIDEO: 60-year-old man found dead following home invasion in Anson County

60-year-old man found dead following home invasion in Anson County

©2025 Cox Media Group