60-year-old man found dead following home invasion in Anson County

WADESBORO, N.C. — A 60-year-old man was found dead from a gunshot wound after a home invasion in Wadesboro.

Deputies from the Anson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting on Global Road at approximately 2:39 a.m. on Feb. 4 Upon arrival, they discovered the body of Claude Burns, who had been shot.

Witnesses inside the home reported that they were asleep at the time of the shooting and were awakened by the sound of gunfire. They saw someone running away.

The sheriff’s office is treating this as an isolated incident, and the investigation is ongoing.

