Army officer killed in ODU shooting served at Fort Bragg, leaves behind family in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Lieutenant Colonel killed in the shooting at Old Dominion University on Thursday, Brandon Shah, served more than 20 years in the military, including several years at Fort Bragg in NC.

Shah’s cousin, Twana Atkinson, lives in North Carolina and told ABC 11 in Raleigh that her family is heartbroken, but proud of the life he lived.

“It was something that was so shocking. I couldn’t believe it,” Atkinson said.

Shah had returned safely from multiple deployments over his time serving in the military. Atkinson said she could never imagine he would lose his life going to work at ODU.

“He went and sacrificed his life for this country, and then for him to come back here and lose his life in a senseless act of violence is just a tragedy,” she said.

A gunman opened fire inside an ROTC classroom at ODU in Norfolk, VA on Thursday, killing 42-year-old Shah, police said. He was a professor of military science.

Two others were injured in the shooting.

The suspect has been identified as Mohamed Bailor Jalloh. He was a former Army National Guard member who pleaded guilty to attempting to aid the Islamic State terrorist group ISIS in 2016.

The FBI is investigating the shooting as an act of terrorism.

The ROTC students who stopped and killed the shooter were praised by the FBI for their bravery.

Read more about Shah and his connection to the Carolinas here.

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