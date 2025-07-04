Army veteran’s family faces loss after lightning destroys S.C. home

INDIAN LAND, S.C. — An Indian Land family is working to rebuild their life after lightning struck their home, creating flames that roared through their roof.

Natasha Thomas and her four children were actually inside the home when that lightning struck last Friday. She described to Channel 9’s Eli Brand how life can change in the blink of an eye.

Thomas said she could barely react before her son ran downstairs and said he saw fire.

They all ran out with their dogs before seeing the flames and realizing how bad it was.

“It’s crazy. It’s like a one-in-a-million type of thing. You happen to be struck by lightning and watch your house go up in front of you. It’s almost still not real,” Thomas told Brand.

Much of the home was destroyed. Thomas says her youngest son’s room is a complete loss. Her other children lost most of their possessions too.

Her husband, John Thomas, was out of town when the fire happened. He is veteran sniper who served in the U.S. Army, deploying seven times in his career.

He says most of his military collection was also lost, including his coins.

Thomas says his career prepared him for tragedy, but he hurts for his family.

“I’m used to this. They’re not. I’m trying to absorb as much as I can from them but they’re experiencing a lot, and I wish I could absorb it a little bit more,” John said.

Much of the community surrounding the Thomases stepped up to help them. Several neighbors have donated clothes and helped with other necessities.

The family says it could be up to nine months before they can rebuild. Their goal now is to keep going, and keep faith.

“We’re going day by day, trying to figure out what’s next. When can we go to work? When can we go to school?” Natasha said.

The couple says neighbors have stepped up to help them find housing while they try and rebuild their own home. They have also started a GoFundMe if you’d like to help.

