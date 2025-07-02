Lightning strike injures group during bridal photo shoot in the mountains

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A bridal photo shoot on Roan Mountain ended in chaos when a group was injured by a lightning strike during a sudden thunderstorm.

The group, including Brianna Pendley and her son Landry, was taking photos at the from Carvers Gap on Roan Mountain near the Tennessee line when a storm with hail forced them to seek shelter under a stand of trees.

“We were on the ground screaming,” said the photographer, Brianna Pendley.

Brianna Pendley shared that the lightning struck a nearby tree and she believes it traveled through the roots, knocking them to the ground.

Pendley, along with her son, the bride, and a friend, had checked the weather beforehand, noting blue skies at the start of their hike.Upon reaching the top, the unexpected storm forced them to take cover, resulting in injuries from the lightning strike.

Pendley reported that her son Landry and a friend had welts on their legs from the strike and were checked at a local emergency room.

The North Carolina Forest Service advises moving to lower elevations during storms and getting as low as possible for safety.

