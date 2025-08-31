Around the Crown 10K brings thousands of runners to Uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The Around the Crown 10K race is taking over Uptown Charlotte Sunday morning, bringing thousands of runners to the streets and Interstate 277.

Channel 9 is live in Uptown with coverage as runners lace up their shoes for one of Charlotte’s most unique races. You can watch on air or online.

It’s the 17th year of Around the Crown, and you’ll spot thousands of runners pushing through the streets around the Queen City’s iconic skyline.

It’s North Carolina’s largest foot race on roads, and that means you can expect road closures and detours Sunday morning. The following roads will close between the hours of 7 and 9 a.m.:

W. Palmer St. at S. Church St.

S. Church St. at W. Morehead St.

S. Church St. at W. Good Samaritan Way

W. 11th St. at N. Church St.

N. Church St. at W. 9th St.

N. Church St. at W. 6th St.

N. Graham St. at W. 6th St.

W. 5th St. at N. Irwin Ave.

Johnson and Wales Way at W. 4th St.

W. 4th St. at S Graham St.

S. Graham St. at S Mint St.

The race kicks off at 7:30 a.m. -- be sure to watch Channel 9 for live coverage and recaps through Sunday.

