Charlotte runner taking on Around the Crown 10K while blind

CHARLOTTE — DJ Robinson is gearing up for this weekend’s Around the Crown 10K race, and by his side will be his guide, Nicole.

The Charlotte resident has been running seriously for about seven years, training not just for this race but for the Charlotte Marathon, New York City Marathon, and three sister marathons.

“There’s a way with running that ... there’s a clarity that you are invited into, there’s a freedom within your head, space in your heart and mind,” Robinson told Channel 9. “I just love the energy. It really has a very inviting and inclusive nature about the overall race itself.”

And he’s been doing it all while trusting in his guide.

Robinson was born premature with underdeveloped retinas. He lost most of his vision by age 23. He’s now 33.

“Whether I’m dancing or now that I’m running, a lot of times, people, encounter persons like myself with disabilities, and they’re in all that like, ‘Oh, my God, you do what? You do this? You do that when, meaning what I’m saying is, you run, you dance, you cycle. Like, how do you do that?’” Robinson said.

The athlete is also a dancer and former Paralympic cyclist. He’s on a mission to challenge that thinking.

“I think it’s the goal of visibility, increasing visibility and raising awareness towards people with disabilities and their capabilities beyond the traditional expectation ... so that is what drives me,” Robinson said. “It’s like, no longer the competitive nature, but it’s like, can how can we have fun? How can we grow towards connection, and how can we grow towards transformation?”

What helps fuel his drive is a contagious, inspiring spirit that he calls his “never quit” mentality.

“Never give in, never give up, never give out, and never say no to life’s challenges,” Robinson said.

The Around the Crown race is taking over Uptown Charlotte this weekend. An expo will be held on Saturday at Truist Field, and the race begins Sunday morning. Racers will run through the streets of Uptown Charlotte and even take over a section of the I-277 loop around the Queen City’s iconic skyline. Be sure to watch live coverage Sunday on Channel 9.

