Around the Crown returns for Labor Day Weekend

By Your704 Staff
Around the Crown
CHARLOTTE — This Labor Day Weekend, thousands of runners are set to flood Interstate 277 for the annual Around the Crown 10K.

Participants will have a unique opportunity to circle the iconic Charlotte city skyline during the race Sunday starting at 7:30 a.m.

Around the Crown 2025 Course Map (Around the Crown 10K)

Around the Crown prides itself on being one of the “most sustainable” races in the country while giving back to the community as much as possible through multiple local non-profit organizations.

This year, the race will benefit the local nonprofit Sustain Charlotte. The organization works to address the city’s growing sustainability challenges.

Traffic will be blocked on the Inner I-277 loop for several hours Sunday morning while runners complete the course.

