Around the Crown returns for Labor Day Weekend

CHARLOTTE — This Labor Day Weekend, thousands of runners are set to flood Interstate 277 for the annual Around the Crown 10K.

Participants will have a unique opportunity to circle the iconic Charlotte city skyline during the race Sunday starting at 7:30 a.m.

Around the Crown prides itself on being one of the “most sustainable” races in the country while giving back to the community as much as possible through multiple local non-profit organizations.

This year, the race will benefit the local nonprofit Sustain Charlotte. The organization works to address the city’s growing sustainability challenges.

Traffic will be blocked on the Inner I-277 loop for several hours Sunday morning while runners complete the course.

