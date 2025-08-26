Around the Crown returns for Labor Day Weekend

CHARLOTTE — This Labor Day Weekend, thousands of runners are set to flood Interstate 277 for the annual Around the Crown 10K.
Participants will have a unique opportunity to circle the iconic Charlotte city skyline during the race Sunday starting at 7:30 a.m.
Around the Crown prides itself on being one of the “most sustainable” races in the country while giving back to the community as much as possible through multiple local non-profit organizations.
This year, the race will benefit the local nonprofit Sustain Charlotte. The organization works to address the city’s growing sustainability challenges.
PHOTOS: AROUND THE CROWN 2024
Traffic will be blocked on the Inner I-277 loop for several hours Sunday morning while runners complete the course.
VIDEO: Around the Crown provides training program for first-timers
©2025 Cox Media Group