Firefighters tackle blaze at Valdese home

VALDESE, N.C. — Firefighters from five departments tackled a fire at a vacant Valdese home Friday afternoon.

According to Lovelady Fire and Rescue, what began as a smoke investigation developed into a structure fire at a house along Leger Road. Firefighters say it happened around 2 p.m.

When officials arrived, firefighters spotted flames coming from the empty house. They also noticed a small area of woods next to the house. Thankfully, quick work kept the fire from spreading to the into the woods.

The Valdese Fire Department, Triple Community Fire Department, George Hildebran Fire and Rescue and North Catawba Fire-Rescue assisted in the response.

No one was hurt.

Officials are still looking into the cause of the blaze.

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